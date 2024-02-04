India is a land of diversity, and the festivals celebrated across the nation throughout the year showcase its essence of unity and cultural richness. The New Year starts with a promise of a new beginning, and these festivals make the year a vibrant and special moment for everyone. The second month of the year, February 2024, has no major festivals except for Basant Panchami and Valentine’s Day. Each is unique to its region and beliefs. Festivals and events, including Vivekanand Jayanti, World Cancer Day, Shattila Ekadashi, Mauni Amavas, Magha Navratri, Vasant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Magha Purnima, and more, fall in the second month this year. If you are searching for World Cancer Day 2024 date, Shattila Ekadashi 2024 date, Mauni Amavas 2024 date, Magha Navratri 2024 date, Vasant Panchami 2024 date, Valentine’s Day 2024 date, and dates of other important festivals, we have you covered!
February is popularly known as the month of love, when people express their feelings and emotions to their loved ones. Valentine’s Day is commemorated on February 14 every year in memory of Saint Valentine. Also, the week-long celebrations are celebrated as Valentine’s Week by lovers around the world. One of the main events that is celebrated worldwide is World Cancer Day, which will be marked on February 4 this year. The global event aims to raise awareness, encourage prevention, and promote early detection, treatment, and support for cancer patients worldwide. This day aims to rally individuals, organisations, governments, and communities to take action against cancer. Here's a full list of major festivals and events observed in the month of February 2024.
February 2024 Holidays Calendar
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|1.
|February 1
|Thursday
|Black History Month, LGBT History Month
|2.
|February 4
|Sunday
|World Cancer Day
|3.
|February 6
|Tuesday
|Shattila Ekadashi Vrat, International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation
|4.
|February 7
|Wednesday
|Valentine's Week Begins With Rose Day
|5.
|February 8
|Thursday
|Propose Day, Shab-e-Miraj
|6.
|February 9
|Friday
|Mauni Amavasya, Thai Amavasai, Chocolate Day
|7.
|February 10
|Saturday
|Magha Ghatasthapana (Magha Navratri Begins), Teddy Day
|8.
|February 11
|Sunday
|Promise Day, International Day of Women and Girls in Science
|9.
|February 12
|Monday
|Hug Day, International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers (Red Hand Day), International Epilepsy Day
|10.
|February 13
|Tuesday
|Ganesha Jayanti, Kiss Day, International Condom Day
|11.
|February 14
|Wednesday
|Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day
|12.
|February 15
|Thursday
|International Childhood Cancer Day
|13.
|February 16
|Friday
|Ratha Saptami, Bhishma Ashtami, Narmada Jayanti
|14.
|February 19
|Monday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|15.
|February 20
|Tuesday
|Jaya Ekadashi Vrat, Arunachal Pradesh Day, Mizoram Statehood Day
|16.
|February 21
|Wednesday
|International Mother Language Day
|17.
|February 24
|Saturday
|Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Masi Magam,
|18.
|February 25
|Sunday
|Attukal Pongala
|19.
|February 27
|Tuesday
|International Polar Bear Day
|20.
|February 28
|Wednesday
|Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi
Next month is March, and it too boasts of big celebrations such as Holi and Maha Shivratri. Then there are also major international celebrations such as International Women's Day, Zero Discrimination Day, among many.
