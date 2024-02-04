India is a land of diversity, and the festivals celebrated across the nation throughout the year showcase its essence of unity and cultural richness. The New Year starts with a promise of a new beginning, and these festivals make the year a vibrant and special moment for everyone. The second month of the year, February 2024, has no major festivals except for Basant Panchami and Valentine’s Day. Each is unique to its region and beliefs. Festivals and events, including Vivekanand Jayanti, World Cancer Day, Shattila Ekadashi, Mauni Amavas, Magha Navratri, Vasant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Magha Purnima, and more, fall in the second month this year. If you are searching for World Cancer Day 2024 date, Shattila Ekadashi 2024 date, Mauni Amavas 2024 date, Magha Navratri 2024 date, Vasant Panchami 2024 date, Valentine’s Day 2024 date, and dates of other important festivals, we have you covered!

February is popularly known as the month of love, when people express their feelings and emotions to their loved ones. Valentine’s Day is commemorated on February 14 every year in memory of Saint Valentine. Also, the week-long celebrations are celebrated as Valentine’s Week by lovers around the world. One of the main events that is celebrated worldwide is World Cancer Day, which will be marked on February 4 this year. The global event aims to raise awareness, encourage prevention, and promote early detection, treatment, and support for cancer patients worldwide. This day aims to rally individuals, organisations, governments, and communities to take action against cancer. Here's a full list of major festivals and events observed in the month of February 2024.

February 2024 Holidays Calendar

Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Event 1. February 1 Thursday Black History Month, LGBT History Month 2. February 4 Sunday World Cancer Day 3. February 6 Tuesday Shattila Ekadashi Vrat, International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 4. February 7 Wednesday Valentine's Week Begins With Rose Day 5. February 8 Thursday Propose Day, Shab-e-Miraj 6. February 9 Friday Mauni Amavasya, Thai Amavasai, Chocolate Day 7. February 10 Saturday Magha Ghatasthapana (Magha Navratri Begins), Teddy Day 8. February 11 Sunday Promise Day, International Day of Women and Girls in Science 9. February 12 Monday Hug Day, International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers (Red Hand Day), International Epilepsy Day 10. February 13 Tuesday Ganesha Jayanti, Kiss Day, International Condom Day 11. February 14 Wednesday Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day 12. February 15 Thursday International Childhood Cancer Day 13. February 16 Friday Ratha Saptami, Bhishma Ashtami, Narmada Jayanti 14. February 19 Monday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 15. February 20 Tuesday Jaya Ekadashi Vrat, Arunachal Pradesh Day, Mizoram Statehood Day 16. February 21 Wednesday International Mother Language Day 17. February 24 Saturday Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Masi Magam, 18. February 25 Sunday Attukal Pongala 19. February 27 Tuesday International Polar Bear Day 20. February 28 Wednesday Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi

Next month is March, and it too boasts of big celebrations such as Holi and Maha Shivratri. Then there are also major international celebrations such as International Women's Day, Zero Discrimination Day, among many.

