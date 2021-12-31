As glasses are raised and fireworks explode into the sky, it’s important to recognize the special symbolism that the New Year brings. The New Year begins when the clock strikes 12 at midnight. But, interestingly people do not celebrate it exactly at the same time. People from all the four corners of the world celebrate New Year's Eve in distinct time zones. Even though the countdown to the New Year starts just before midnight across the world, not everybody is ringing in the New Year at the same time. New Year 2022 Quotes & Wishes: WhatsApp Messages & Stickers, GIF Images, SMS, Facebook Status & Cover Photos To Send Happy New Year Greetings Online.

Which Country Celebrates New Year First?

The easternmost islands of Oceania will be the first to welcome the new year at midnight. The small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati are the first countries to welcome New Year, where January 1 begins at 10 am GMT or 3:30 pm IST on December 31. New Zealand follows next in celebrating the New Year, followed by Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

Breakdown Of Who Will Greet The New Year First And Last According To Indian Standard Time (IST)

On December 31 at 3:30 pm IST, Tonga Samoa and Christmas Island/ Kiribati will ring in the New Year first. Then at 3:45 pm in the Chatham Islands.

At 4:30 PM- New Zealand

At 5:30 PM- Russia

At 6:30 PM -Australia's Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Honiara

At 7 PM-Adelaide, Broken Hill, Ceduna

At 7:30 PM-Brisbane, Port Moresby, Hagatna

At 8 PM-Darwin, Alice Springs, Tennant Creek

At 8:30 PM -Japan and South Korea in Tokyo, Seoul, Pyongyang, Dili, Ngerulmud

At 9:30 PM-China and the Philippines

At 10:30 PM-Indonesia and Thailand

At 11 PM -Myanmar

At 11:30 PM- Bangladesh

At 11:45 PM -Nepal's Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Dharan

At 12:00 AM -India and Sri Lanka

At 12:30 AM -January 1 IST Pakistan

At 1 AM-Afghanistan

This will be followed by Azerbaijan, Iran, Moscow, Greece, and Germany

At 5:30 AM IST, January 1, the United Kingdom will welcome the New Year

This will be followed by Brazil and Newfoundland

From 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM Indian time, Canada and followed by the USA will ring in the New Year

This will be followed by Marquesas Islands, American Samoa and in the end, at 5:50 PM Indian Time, outlying Island - Baker Island would ring in the New Year!

Are you excited to ring in the New Year 2022? Keep your head and hopes high as we all get ready to welcome another new year. One would hope the coming year brings in peace and prosperity for everyone. Most importantly, keep everyone hale and hearty. Let the families, friends and loved ones always enjoy each others' company. Wish you all a very Happy and Prosperous New Year 2022!

