Known as “The Lady With the Lamp,” Florence Nightingale was a British Nurse who revolutionized modern nursing. A pioneer in the field of nursing, she served in the Crimean War and tended to wounded soldiers who she found were needlessly dying due to the unsanitary surroundings in the war. There she delved deep into the correlation between hygiene and mortality rates. She discovered that good hygiene practices were conducive to decrease the rate of infection among people. Her experiences as a nurse during the Crimean War led her to reform healthcare and establish St. Thomas’ Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses in 1860. Here are a few Inspirational quotes in honour of Florence Nightingale's birthday anniversary which laid the foundation for International Nurses Day.
In 1844, Nightingale enrolled as a nursing student at the Lutheran Hospital of Pastor Fliedner in Kaiserwerth, Germany. Then in the Crimean War, Nightingale received a letter from Secretary of War Sidney Herbert, asking her to organize a corps of nurses to tend to the sick and fallen soldiers. She arrived while she was stationed at Scutari, the British base hospital in Constantinople. There at night, she would walk among the beds, checking the wounded men holding a light in her hand. Thus earning her a nickname - Lady of the Night. The war gave her a perspective on sanitation and its effects to treat the sick. She dedicated her life to educating nurses until the age of 90 when she died. So in commemoration of her birth anniversary, share her quotes and be inspired to do some good in the world.
