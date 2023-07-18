Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 6 in India. This special day is dedicated to celebrating the bond of friendship. On this day, friends come together and cherish their friendship. The main aim of the day is to celebrate and honour the importance of friendship in our lives and value our friends who are by our side by thick and thin. They are our secret keepers, our pillars of strength, and our long-lasting companions. Friends are the ones who share our joys and sorrows, lend a listening ear, and offer encouragement during challenging and hard times. Friendship Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings: Messages, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers To Share With Your Buddies.

It must be noted that International Friendship Day is celebrated annually on July 30. However, several countries like India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, UAE, and the United States mark Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year. As Friendship Day 2023 nears, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

Friendship Day 2023 Date in India

Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 6.

Friendship Day 2023 History

The origins of Friendship Day can be traced to Paraguay, where it was first proposed in 1958 by Joyce Hall. The original date of the celebration was August 2, but it was later moved to August 7 due to de-synchronisation in the United States. In 1998, Nane Annan named Winnie the Pooh the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations to honour Friendship Day. The event was co-sponsored by the UN Department of Public Information and Disney Enterprises and co-hosted by Kathy Lee Gifford. While the United Nations has declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, India and several other continues to celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year.

Friendship Day 2023 Significance

Friendship Day is a perfect day to remind us to nurture our friendships and cherish the memories that we have with our friends. On this day, people spend quality time with their close friends by organizing parties, having a good day out with friends, and having meaningful conversations that help in building memories together. On Friendship Day 2023, take this opportunity and express gratitude for the wonderful friends you have in your lives that make every day a joyous one.

It is a day to celebrate the beautiful relationships that bring joy and meaning to our lives! Happy Friendship Day 2023 to all!

