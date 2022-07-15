Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is observed in every lunar month of the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha when devotees hold a strict fast for Gajanana or Lord Ganesha. The Sankashti Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of the auspicious Shravan month is also called Sankathara Chaturthi. This year, the holy day will be observed on July 16, Saturday. Before celebrating Sankashti Day, know everything about its date and significance below.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date

Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on July 16, Saturday. The religious Tithi begins at 01:27 p.m. on July 16, 2022. The Chaturthi Tithi Ends at 10:49 a.m. on July 17, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the moonrise timing on Sankashti Day will be around 09:49 p.m. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Ganeshotsav? Everything To Know About the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Ganesha

Significance of Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022

On the Chaturthi or fourth day of the Sawan Maas, devotees observe strict fasting as they believe their wishes will be fulfilled if they listen to Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi fasting stories. Lord Ganesha, who is known to be the remover of all the negativities, obstacles and problems, is worshipped on this holy day. Devotees, especially married women, who kept their fast on Chaturthi, wait for the moon sighting to break their fast. Before the moonlight, Ganpati Atharvasheersha is recited to take blessings from God. It is believed that devotees who observe fast on Sankashti Chaturthi will get relief from all their sins and harmful actions. The Vrat also wipes off the worries and complexities of one's life. Therefore, people pray to the supreme God of intelligence, Ganesha, to have a happy life ahead of them.

As you celebrate Lord Ganesh's day on Saturday, here's everything that you must know about the auspicious day of Sankathara Chaturthi 2022. Get complete details about the Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi date and significance in this article. May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the happiness and peace. Happy Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022!

