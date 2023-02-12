Galentine's Day is celebrated on February 13, just a day before Valentine’s Day. The special day celebrates female friendships and is traditionally geared towards celebrating the women in a person's life, like her sisters, mothers, daughters or friends. Galentine's Day originates from the popular TV show Parks and Recreation and encourages people to declare love and affection to the girls who make up our support system. The day is the most popular in the US states of Washington D.C., Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and California. Galentine's Day is a day for women to celebrate their friendships with their lady friends. Basically, Galentine's Day is Valentine's Day for your girl gang, where you express your love to them for their never-ending support and care. Scroll down to learn more about Galentine's Day 2023, its date, Galentine's Day history and significance. Happy Galentine’s Day Funny Memes and Jokes! Best Reactions, Galentine’s Day HD Images and Hilarious GIFs to Celebrate the Leslies in Your Life.

Galentine's Day History

The origin of Galentine’s Day dates back to the year 2010 to an episode of the popular American comedy television series Parks and Recreation. In the year 2010, during season 2 of Parks and Recreation, in episode 16 titled ‘Galentine’s Day’, the lead character Leslie Knope explains the meaning behind the holiday. “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style,” Leslie said. “Ladies celebrating ladies”, she added. Since the episode was aired, Galentine’s Day became popular, where people come together and celebrate the day with their lady gang, exchanging gifts and having a joyous time. Galentine's Day 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon's Cute Outfits That You Can Wear For Your Brunch Date With Girls!

According to records, Nielsen Media Research revealed that ‘Galentine's Day’ was seen by 4.98 million household viewers, after which the episode received positive reviews. This made the day popular and was being celebrated in the years following the telecast in the series.

Galentine's Day Significance

Galentine’s Day is a perfect opportunity to bring together the ladies you love and care for the most in your life. It is a day where you can shower all your love and affection on them and make this day memorable. February has always been the month of love. On Galentine's Day, people plan a get-together and meet their female friends and shower them with flowers, talks, and a good feast.

