Galentine's Day is a celebration of the girl gang in your lives! The special day dedicated to all women is held on February 13, the day before Valentine's Day. It was popularised by the television show Parks and Recreation. Galentine's Day is a day for women to celebrate their female friendships and express appreciation for their importance in their lives. The main idea of the special day is to celebrate the love and friendship between women, whether they are single or in relationships. As Galentine's Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about Galentine's Day 2024 date and the significance of the special day dedicated to the female friends in your life. Valentine Week 2024 Date Sheet: Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine's Day, Know About the Seven Days of Embracing and Celebrating Love.

Galentine's Day 2024 Date

Galentine's Day 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 13.

Galentine's Day Origin and History

Galentine’s Day became popular in 2010 thanks to the television show Parks and Recreation. In one of the episodes, the show’s protagonist, Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler), along with her female friends, come together for a memorable brunch on February 13 to celebrate their friendships.

Galentine's Day Significance

Galentine's Day celebrations are special as the day focuses on spending quality time with your female friends and celebrating the bond of your friendships. Exchanging Galentine's Day cards is a common practice as it helps in expressing your appreciation for each other. Writing heartfelt messages can give it a more personal touch. Galentine's Day often involves activities like brunches, dinners, or other gatherings where women come together to enjoy each other's company. It's a fun and light-hearted way to show love and appreciation for your girls.

On this day, people usually engage in a brunch or dinner at a restaurant or even a picnic in a park and enjoy each other's company. If you and your friends can't be physically together, consider a virtual celebration through video calls, online games, or even a virtual movie night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2024 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).