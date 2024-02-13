Leslie Knope, portrayed by Amy Poehler in the beloved TV series Parks and Recreation, introduced us to the epic Galentine’s Day. So, this February 13, let go of any romantic pressure and crowded restaurants. Instead, go grab your favourite gal pals, cosy up at home, order some good food, slip into those comfy pajamas, and indulge in a bowl of popcorn. Get lost in a heartwarming comedy movie that celebrates the bonds of female friendship in honour of Galentine’s Day 2024. While there are a plethora of excellent comedy movies that highlight female friendship, sifting through them can be tedious. So, we did a little bit of digging for you! Some of the movies on this list are new, and some have been around for years. Here’s a curated list of feel-good comedy movies perfect for your Galentine’s Day celebration. Go ahead, get watching! Galentine's Day 2024 Songs' Playlist: From 'Best Friend' To 'Run the World,' These Iconic Songs Perfect for Your Galentine's Day Bash.

1. Pitch Perfect

Beca, who is not interested in college life, reluctantly joins the Barden Bellas, an a cappella group, to try and fit in. But she soon forms unexpected friendships. Although there are occasional fights within the group, co-leaders Aubrey and Chloe, along with Beca’s fresh perspectives, unite the group of misfits for a ‘pitch perfect’ performance at the national championship. Galentine's Day 2024 Date: Know Origin, History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates Bond Between Female Friends.

2. Mean Girls

Newcomer Cady Heron arrives at North Shore High School after being homeschooled her entire life prior to this. ‘The Plastics,’ the most popular girl group in school, quickly take her under their wings. Being extremely naïve at first, Cady quickly learns that, pretty much like the animals that her parents studied in Africa, teenage girls too can be wild, unpredictable, and ruthless.

3. Girls Trip

Sasha, Lisa, Dina, and Ryan, four friends from college, head to New Orleans to attend the annual Essence festival. Their messy romances, conflicting personalities, and wild parties test their friendship. Even though their friendship gets fractured for a bit, they rediscover sisterhood and stick together through dance offs, a bar fight, hallucinations from a little absinthe, and a whole lot of drinking.

4. Mamma Mia!

Donna, a hotelier in the Greek islands, faces unexpected challenges when her daughter Sophie secretly invites three men from her past to her wedding, hoping that one of them is her actual father, who can escort her down the aisle on her big day. With the help of her dancing queen friends, Donna navigates the whirlwind of emotions leading up to the big day.

5. Bridesmaids

The film is a girls’ night classic. Annie, who is struggling with her life, finds out that her childhood best friend, Lillian, is getting married. She is thrilled to find out that she is to be the maid of honour. However, her excitement is threatened when Lillian’s rich, snobby, and extremely competitive friend Helen tries to take Annie’s place and duties in Lillian’s life.

6. Sex and the City

New York City writer Carrie Bradshaw is living her best life with her boyfriend, Mr. Big. After years of being elusive about commitment, the duo finally decides to get married. But Carrie’s three best friends must step in and console her when Mr. Big gets the cold feet just a few minutes before the wedding. The story follows Carrie and her best friends as they navigate the ups and downs of love and friendship in New York City.

7. Birds of Prey

After her explosive breakup with her lover, the Joker, Harley Quinn realizes she is on her own. However, as she is on the run and unprotected, she faces the wrath of crime boss Black Mask and his men. Soon, every other thug in the city seems to be after her. With the help of unexpected allies—Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya—Harley takes on Gotham City's criminal underworld. Happy Galentine’s Day 2023: Delicious Recipes That Are Easy To Make and Celebrate the Special Day With Your Favourite Girls.

Indulge in these delightful picks and revel in the laughter, wit, and camaraderie they offer. These chick flicks are sure to get you into a warm and fuzzy mood and have you loving your best gal pals even more. Happy Galentine's Day 2024!

