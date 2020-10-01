Gandhi Jayanti is annually celebrated on October 2 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This event is one of the three national holidays in India, the other two are Independence Day and Republic Day. Indians and even people worldwide pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this day. The UN General Assembly announced on June 15, 2007, that it adopted a resolution which declared that 2 October will be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Gandhi Jayanti 2020 HD images, wishes, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers and wallpapers to celebrate the birthday of the 'Father of The Nation'. Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Information: Significance of Father of The Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary in India.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are spread amongst people. Various seminars and functions are usually organised to honour the work done by Mahatma Gandhi for the country. Prayer services are also offered at Gandhi's memorial Raj Ghat in New Delhi where he was cremated. Painting and essay competitions are conducted and the best awards are granted for projects in schools and the community encouraging the celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's effort in India's independence. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Reciting Poems on Bapu to Creating DIY Items of His Belongings, Here’s How Kids Can be Encouraged to Observe This National Festival of India.

On Gandhi Jayanti 2020, most outdoor functions and activities will not take place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, you can become part of Mahatma Gandhi 151st birth anniversary by sending out wishes, quotes, inspirational learning of Mahatma Gandhi to your friends, colleagues and relatives via a social media platform. You can do a free download of Gandhi Jayanti 2020 HD images, wishes, wallpapers, greetings, GIF messages and WhatsApp stickers from below. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Songs Playlist: From ‘Bande Mein tha Dum’ to ‘Raghupati Raghav’, 5 Melodies to Remember Bapu on His 151st Birth Anniversary!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gandhi Jayanti, Let’s Salute the Great Soul. Jai Hind!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Follow His Teachings and Practice Ahimsa Always. Vande Mataram!

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Fearless and Brave Man Who Fought in the Most Polite Manner and Won, Mahatma Gandhi Continues to Inspire Us Even Today. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Truth and Non-violence Be With Us in This Gandhi Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Mahatma Gandhi’s Words Always Inspire Us to Be on the Right Path and Follow Our Hearts. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

