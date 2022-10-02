A lesson on India's Father of Nation in school textbooks, movies and literary pieces is very typical stuff to acknowledge. But still, people don't know many more intriguing facts about the freedom fighter who appears on all denominations of Indian currency notes. Popularly referred to as Bapu by his followers, Mahatma Gandhi was born into a Gujarati Hindu Modh Bania family in Porbandar. Each year the country celebrates his birth anniversary as Gandhi Jayanti, which is marked as a national holiday when banks, post offices and many educational and corporate institutions are closed. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 falls on Sunday, 2 October. To promote all the prominent values, lessons and principles of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, we have curated Gandhi Jayanti 2022 quotes, wishes, Mahatma Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2022 messages, HD images and wishes below. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Date: What Is International Day of Non-Violence Theme This Year? Know History & Significance of the National Holiday Marking Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The honorific "Mahatma" by which the countrymen revere him was first applied to him in 1914 in South Africa, which means "great soul". To observe the national event, followers of Gandhi Ji participate in prayer services, commemorative ceremonies, art exhibitions, literary competitions and various workshops and award ceremonies to stimulate his non-violent way of life. There are many designations to define Mahatma Gandhi as he was a renowned political ethicist, anti-colonial nationalist, and spiritual leader who developed the novel technique of non-violent agitation, which he called "Satyagraha", loosely translated as "moral domination", to free the country from the British power. To celebrate the 153rd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, here are his words of wisdom that tell about who Bapu was. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Speeches in Hindi & English: Long & Short Speech Ideas and Effective Public Speaking Tips for Students to Participate in School Competitions (Watch Videos).

Always Aim at Complete Harmony of Thought, Word and Deed. Always Aim at Purifying Your Thoughts, and Everything Will Be Well. – Mahatma Gandhi

The Difference Between What We Do and What We Are Is Capable of Solving Most of the World's Problems. – Mahatma Gandhi

I Object to Violence Because When It Appears To Do Good, the Good Is Only Temporary; the Evil It Does Is Permanent. – Mahatma Gandhi

Freedom Is Not Worth Having if It Does Not Include the Freedom To Make Mistakes. – Mahatma Gandhi

Anger Is the Enemy of Non-Violence and Pride Is a Monster That Swallows It Up. – Mahatma Gandhi

Intrestingly, Mahatma Gandhi not only contributed to India's independence struggle but also fought to bring a change in society. He worked to abolish the inhumane treatment of untouchables and raised his voice to oppose the pre-existing Indian caste system. His thought of non-violence has guided everyone that even in a peaceful way, one can bring a prominent transformation in the world.

