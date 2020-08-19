Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, aka Ganeshotsav, is celebrated on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 22. Worshipping Lord Ganesha holds special significance in the Sanatan Dharma. Lord Ganesha, also called Gajanan or Vighnaharta is considered the provider of "Riddhi-siddhi", happiness and prosperity. According to the scriptures, Lord Ganesha liberates his devotees from distress, poverty and diseases. On this day, women also celebrate by applying Mehendi on their palms and feet. Ganesh Chaturthi Auspicious Rituals and Mantras: Holy Things to Do at Home on Ganeshotsav 2020 to Bring in Good Luck, Harmony and Positive Vibes.

While it is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi will fulfil wishes, you might want to apply Mehendi to complete your traditional look for puja. The simplest way to please Shri Ganesh Ji is to take five durva i.e. green grass and offer Ganesh Ji after bathing and offering prayers.

However, if you are looking for some amazing mehndi designs for Ganesh Chaturthi we bring to you different types of mehndi design images and tutorials for Indian mehndi design, Arabic mehndi design, Moroccan mehndi pattern, Indo-Arabic mehndi design, minimal mehndi designs for the back, front of the hand and fingers.

Ganpati Portrait Mehendi Design

Quick Mehendi Design

Cute Ganesha Mehndi

Easy Floral Mehndi Pattern

Simple Backhand Mehendi Design

Easy Palm Henna Design

Ganesh Chaturthi Special Mehndi Design (Watch Tutorial Video):

We are amid the coronavirus pandemic and won't be celebrating Ganpati the way we normally do. However, you can keep the spirit of celebration high you can send out Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes, HD images, wallpapers, stickers, GIFs which are available for free download. Wishing you loved ones using special Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 messages, WhatsApp stickers, wallpapers, Facebook greetings, Lord Vighna Vinayaka HD images, GIFs and SMS to celebrate the birth of Ganesha will cheer everyone up!

