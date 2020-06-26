Mumbai, June 26: Religious gatherings are banned across India due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and lockdown. Moreover, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state due to coronavirus pandemic and has the maximum number of cases and deaths. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, also known as Girgaon Cha Raja, has decided not to install 21-feet tall Ganesh idol on Ganeshotsav or Ganesh Chaturthi, which will start on August 22. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Celebration Postponed to February 2021 During Magi Ganpati by Wadala's GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti in Mumbai.

Instead, the Girgaon Cha Raja Mandal will install a small idol of Lord Ganesh on Ganeshotsav, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. It will also hold live darshan of the Ganesh idol and has urged devotees to pay obeisance while staying at their homes. Devotees will be able to watch live streaming of Girgaon Cha Raja's Ganesh idol on its Facebook page. Recently, Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal of Ganesh Galli at Lalbaugh Parel has decided to bring only a four feet Ganesh idol this year. The previous year, the Utsav Murti of Ganesh Gali, popularly called as Mumbai Cha Raja, was 22-feet tall.

Maharashtra so far has reported 1,52,765 COVID-19 cases, including 7,106 deaths. It recorded a spike of 5,024 fresh cases with 175 deaths today. Of the total 175 fatalities declared Friday, Mumbai alone notched 117 deaths – raising the city's death toll from 4,062 to 4,179 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,297 cases to touch 72,175.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).