Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated across India on Saturday, 22 August. It marks the beginning of the ten-day Ganpati Utsav. The festival celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha, also known as Ganpati Bappa on earth along with his mother, Goddess Parvati from Kailasha Parvat. People also commemorate the festival as Lord Ganesha's birthday. Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi falls in the Hindu month of Bhadra. Ganpati Utsav begins with Shukla Chaturthi, which is the fourth day of the waxing moon period, and it ends on Anant Chaturdashi, the 14th day of the waxing moon period. On Ganesh Chaturthi, people across the country send Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi greetings, quotes, Ganpati images and GIFs to each other. So, we bring latest Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes in English, Ganesh Chaturthi images and HD wallpapers for free download online. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes in Marathi: Ganpati GIF Images, WhatsApp Messages, SMSes & Facebook Status to Wish Happy Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Utsav is primarily celebrated in the central and western states of India including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The 10-day festival begins with Ganpati sthaapna on Day 1 and visarjan on Day 11. Beautifully-decorated pandals are set up in several cities and huge idols are worshipped in these pandals for ten days. On the eleventh day, the idols are immersed in a water body. The processions of Ganpati sthaapna as well as visarjan are taken out with full fervour with people playing dhol nagadas, and dancing to the tunes. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the publicly held pandals and processions will not be taking place to avoid large gathering. However, to keep up the festive spirit this Ganesh Chaturthi, LatestLY brings you new Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 WhatsApp messages, Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes and greetings to share with each other. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Greetings and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Ganesha Photos, Facebook GIFs, Instagram Status Quotes and Messages to Wish on Ganeshotsav.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Hoping that this Ganpati Utsav will be the start of a year that brings happiness and that Lord Ganesh fills your home with prosperity and fortune. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: As rains bless the Earth, likewise may Lord Ganesha bless you with never-ending happiness. Keep smiling and reciting Ganpati Bappa Moreya! Happy Ganesh Utsav!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Good luck, good fortune, wealth and prosperity - May you be blessed with all these and more during Ganpati Utsav. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May the power of Deva Shree Ganesha destroy your sorrows, enhance your happiness and create goodness all around you! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May Ganesha always stay your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wish you and family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganpati GIF Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I Wish Lord Ganpati Visits Your Home With Bags Full of Happiness, Prosperity, and Peace.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Keep Enlightening Your Lives and Bless You Always. Wishing You a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

You can download Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Besides praying at pandals, people also bring Ganpati at their homes during the festival, something Ganpati Bappa devotees will look forward to cherishing this year as visiting pandals has been cancelled. LatestLY wishes its readers a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganpati Utsav 2019!

