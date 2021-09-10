Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021! Lord Ganesha, also known as Lord Ganpati or Bappa is worshipped on this day and it holds special significance in Hinduism. Ganesh Pujan is done lawfully on Ganesh Chaturthi according to the Hindu Panchang. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 10.

Devotees worship Lord Ganesha by installing an idol of Lord Ganesha and celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. They try to please the lord so that he fulfills the wishes of all the devotees. This Ganeshotsav continues till Chaturdashi Tithi. It has been estimated that Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated as a public ceremony during the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji (founder of the Maratha Empire) during 1630-1680. To spread positivity and happiness around you can use this collection of Happy Ganesh Chaturthi messages in Marathi, Ganpati photos and GIFs, wishes, Ganeshotsav greetings and images. To add flavour to your greetings, you can share these latest Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 HD images and wallpapers via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, etc. You can also send across these festive greetings via Telegram, Hike, and other popular chat messaging apps as well.

People from other religious beliefs also celebrate Ganpati. So without further ado, share the WhatsApp messages, greetings, GIFs or images to send to your friends, relatives and well-wishers.

Why not make your wishes much more fun and adorable? Some of the best WhatsApp Stickers via the widely used medium among everyone these days. Go ahead and download Ganeshotsav 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. Click here for some options.

Celebrate the day with your loved ones around. You can send these with messages wishing luck, prosperity, happiness to your friends and family. We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Ganeshotsav once again! Have safe celebrations.

