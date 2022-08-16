This year the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31 and the 10-day Ganesh Utsav will begin. Although the festival of Ganeshotsav is celebrated all over the country, in Maharashtra, this festival is celebrated with great pomp. During this festival celebrated from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi, everyone is drenched in the devotion of Ganesha and the echo of Ganpati Bappa is heard everywhere. Along with the public pandals, devotees install the idols of Lord Ganesha in their homes and offer special prayers to him for ten days.

On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees welcome their beloved Ganesha with the slogans of Ganpati Bappa Morya. They worship them according to their rituals and wish each other on the festival. You can also wish Ganesh Chaturthi on this occasion by sharing these Hindi messages, quotes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and GIF images with your loved ones. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Ganeshotsav? Everything To Know About the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

If Ganpati Bappa is visiting your house on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi you can invite people to your house. You can invite them via the digital Ganeshotsav wishes and by sending them e-invitations. So, if you want to invite your friends and loved ones to your home, you can invite them by sending these beautiful e-invitation cards through Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card With Message in Marathi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card in Marathi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

It is worth noting that many days in advance, people start preparing for Ganeshotsav. By cleaning their houses, Ganpati makes special decorations to welcome Bappa. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bring the idol of Ganesh Ji home and install it by chanting the slogans of Ganpati Bappa Morya. Various dishes are offered to them as bhog. Along with this, Ganesh Ji is also offered his favourite modaks and laddoos. Ganesh Ji is worshipped regularly and friends and relatives are also invited to participate in this festival.

