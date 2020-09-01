“Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa” chant is already on everyone’s mind as Anant Chaturdashi 2020 date nears. On this day, Ganesh Visarjan or immersion of Ganesha idols takes place. Devotees bid a teary farewell to their favourite god who is said to return to Kailash Parvat. This year, Ganpati Visarjan 2020 will take place on September 1, Tuesday. While the rituals of the day this year is going to be highly different due to pandemic with no grandeur immersion processions taken out in the city. But people can always participate in virtual festivities and what better way than exchanging greetings and messages on WhatsApp, probably the most popular messaging app among family and friends’ circle. We bring a list of Ganesh Visarjan images, Ganesh Nimajjanam wishes, Anant Chaturthi wishes in Marathi, Ganesh Visarjan caption in Marathi, SMS, Ganesh Nimajjanam photos, Ganesh Visarjan pictures from Mumbai, and more. Anant Chaturdashi Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Unlike previous years, Maharashtrians welcomed Bappa minus show and pompous. But they ensured the Hindu God of Wisdom and Good Luck were worshipped with immense love and devotion. The ten-day-long festival of Ganeshotsav that usually saw thousands of devotees flocking pandals for Ganpati darshan also did not take place. Instead, families invocated Ganesh Ji at home and worshipped for a healthier and happier future. And Ganesh Visarjan took place as per family traditions after performing the puja for one-and-a-half days, three days, five days, seven days, or eleven days. The last day when Ganpati Bappa returns to his abode is on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganpati Visarjan 2020 Slogans and Messages Keeping Social Distancing in Mind: Unique Sayings and Wishes to Pass on During Ganpati Immersion on Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganesh Visaran is a highly emotional affair. After all, it is the only festival where a god is treated as a member of the family. He is Gana Gana Ganaraya and also Gannu Maharaj, Ganpati Bappa or Ganesha, the Elephant God listens to all of our prayers during this ten-day affair. So, when it is his time to go, it is but natural for his bhakts to shed few tears. Nevertheless, these devotees look forward to Ganesha’s return next year, and with this positive mindset, they bid him goodbye. As we near Ganesh Visarjan 2020, here’s few heartfelt messages in Marathi and images to share with your near and dear ones.

Ganesh Visarjan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya Urja Varshi Lavkar Ya!

Ganesh Visarjan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!

Ganesh Visarjan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Ganesh Visarjan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Take All the Problems With Himself and Remove Obstacles From Your Life.

Ganesh Visarjan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganpati Always Be By Your Side in Every Test of Your Life. May He Return Soon Next Year!

How to Download Ganesh Visarjan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

If you feel falling short of words to express your feelings at this emotional moment, try sending WhatsApp Stickers. There are beautiful Lord Ganesha photos with text such as, “Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” or “Ganpati Bappa Morya Urja Varshi Lavkar Ya” and more. HERE is the download link for Ganesh Visarjan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. We along with other Bappa bhakts say, “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa”!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).