Happy Ganeshotsav 2020 to all our readers! Yes, we know the actual day of the festival is two days away but are you all excited? Despite the restrictions on celebrations this time, you can still add the fun to the festivities at home. Preparing special food dishes, sweets, decorating homes and doing all the traditional rituals, rangoli is one way of adding charm to the festival. For Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, we have got a special collection of rangoli designs and easy patterns you can make this time. People look for muggulu rangoli designs, kolam Ganesha rangoli, Ganesh Chaturthi easy rangoli pics and videos. We have got you a brilliant collection of easy rangoli pics, traditional patterns and colourful designs you could choose from. We also have video tutorials which you can see and make the rangoli at your homes. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Status, GIF Messages and SMS to Send During Ganeshotsav.

Rangoli are mostly associated with the festival of Diwali, but you can definitely make them for Ganeshotsav too. Making a beautiful Ganesha pattern using bright colours of rangoli can add more beauty to your festivities. Making rangoli is an important part of Indian traditional celebrations. So take some time out from the busy preparations to make nice Ganpati rangoli at your door or near the idol of worship. To make your search simple, we have picked some of the easy Ganesha rangoli patterns with easy pics and videos to help you. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Rangoli Designs: Easy and Beautiful Lord Ganpati Muggulu Rangoli Patterns and Dot Designs to Add Colour To Your Festivities (Watch Videos).

Easy Rangoli Design For Ganesh Chaturthi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Rangoli World (@my_rangoli_world) on Aug 17, 2020 at 6:11am PDT

Lord Ganpati Dot Rangoli

Kolam Rangoli Lord Ganesha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOUL WITH GENIE'S RANGOLI (@rangoli_kolam_muggulu) on Jun 14, 2020 at 12:15am PDT

Watch Video of Mugullu Rangoli For Ganeshotsav:

Simple Lord Ganesha Colourful Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta | Urban Gardener (@plant_wizard28) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

Watch Video of Lord Ganesha in Hibiscus Flower Rangoli:

These are some of the references you could use to make beautiful rangoli patterns at your entrance or in you home. Since the festival is just two days away, check if you have the necessary colours you'll need to make these beautiful rangolis. Don't forget to share your rangoli creations with everyone. Have a lovely Ganeshotsav 2020 celebration!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).