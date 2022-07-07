The oncoming of the holy period of Sharavan month calls for some stringent practices. The month devoted to the reverent of Lord Shiva will commence on Friday, 29 July 2022 in the state of Maharashtra. Devotees must adhere to specific rules regarding following the pious Sawan rituals and customs. During Shravan, many Hindus stick to a completely vegetarian diet by eating fruits and meals with sabudana (sago) and milk products. Hilarious Gatari Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Photos, Wallpapers and Greetings to Celebrate Festive Day Ahead of Shravan Month in Maharashtra.

People refrain from a non-vegetarian diet, alcoholic beverages and tamasic food items like onion and garlic. Therefore, folks prepare to hold fast all the customary practices of Shravana by consuming non-veg food and drinks before the beginning of the maas. The day is celebrated as Gatari in Maharashtra which falls on a moonless night before Sawan. Gatari Amavasya 2022 falls on Thursday, 28 July.

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Significance And Commemoration

The word 'Amavasya' is a Sanskrit term that refers to the lunar phase of the new moon. The Hindu lunar calendar uses thirty lunar phases, called tithi in India. The Marathi population celebrates the Gatari festival with great zeal to welcome Sawan. Amavas is the last day in a traditional Marathi month, and the moonless night marked on the maas is known as Gatari Amavasya. On the day of Gatari, people delve into yummy non-vegetarian food and drink through the night with close friends and loved ones.

This is because the risk of ailments is high in the month of Shravan, which is observed during the monsoon season. Thence, people prefer to eat light food. On the day of the Gatari festival, families visit each other's homes to enjoy the feast and drinks till the wee hours of the next day. In the Sawan, devout Hindus observe different pujas, vratas and fasts. Gatari is usually translated as going all out and consuming unlimitedly. So you can eat to your heart's content so that you don't have the urge to do so during the auspicious month.

