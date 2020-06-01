Gayatri Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings to Send on This Auspicious Day

Gayatri Jayanti 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Among all the significant festivals in India, Gayatri Jayanti is one of them. The day celebrates the birth of Goddess Gayatri, the Goddess of all Vega. This is why it is also known as Veda Mata. As we celebrate Gayatri Jayanti 2020 today, June 1, here we bring you some great wishes and messages that you can share on this auspicious day. Goddess Gayatri is considered as the mother of all Gods and embodiment of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees make special arrangements and gathering to worship Goddess Gayatri on this day. Although Gayatri Jayanti 2020 is bound to be different this year because of the pandemic, the celebration still can be memorable with our latest collection of Gayatri Jayanti 2020 wishes and HD images. These Gayatri Jayanti messages, wishes, images and greetings are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook and Instagram posts and also GIFs. Gayatri Jayanti 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat Timings: Know The Significance, Puja Vidhi and Rituals Of The Day That Celebrates Birth of Goddess Gayatri.

Gayatri Jayanti is also known as Nirjala Ekadashi. Devotees observe this day by making special prayers to Gayatri Mata and by repeatedly chanting Gayatri Mantra. Individuals are urged to offer their prayers at home and confine their celebrations indoors because of the pandemic. This is why Gayatri Jayanti 2020 messages and wishes play a significant role to observe the day virtually. Hence, we bring you the latest collection of Gayatri Jayanti 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, greetings and GIFs that can be sent along with WhatsApp Stickers and other online messaging apps.

