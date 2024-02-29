Gender Equality Month will be celebrated throughout March 2024. As the name suggests, this annual commemoration is focused on raising awareness on the need for gender equality, the very real problems at hand and how we can strive to make the world more equal towards people irrespective of their gender. Since March is known to be a crucial month when it comes to Women’s History, with the celebration ofInternational Women’s Day 2024 on March 8, celebrating Gender Equality Month in this month has been considered to be the best route that allows us to talk about various issues and challenges that women have faced on their fight for equality. As we prepare to celebrate Gender Equality Month 2024, here is everything you need to know about this observance. How to celebrate Gender Equality Month and more. Greater Gender Equality Helps Both Women and Men Live Longer, Finds Research.

When is Gender Equality Month 2024?

Gender Equality Month 2024 will be marked throughout March and is an important observance to help inch closer towards building a more equal or equitable world. From the gender pay gap to irregular distribution of labour and other challenges - women have been met with challenges at every step as they try to inch towards building a better life for themselves. Gender Equality Month helps change or challenge that. Zero Discrimination Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance.

Significance of Gender Equality Month

As the name suggests, Gender Equality Month is focused on raising awareness of the key issues that stand in the way of Gender Equality on various fronts. Whether it is institutional or organisational challenges or perception issues and ingrained misogyny - the challenges that stand in the way are increasingly high. The celebration of Gender Equality Month aims to help change this by having actionable and helpful discussions on the issues at hand.

We hope that Gender Equality Month helps you to truly understand why gender equality is important and what it means for the world. As many still shy away from being associated with words like feminist, Gender Equality Month celebration is crucial to clarify the true meaning of Gender Equality and feminism and encourage more people to choose the right path.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).