Happy Navratri 2022! Pitru Paksha ends with the new moon of Ashwin month. With this, Navratri begins with Pratipada Tithi. On the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, devotees worship Maa Shailputri, the first of the nine forms of Maa Durga. The establishment of the Kalash takes place on this day. This year Navratri will not go on for 8 but nine days long. According to the Panchang, this year Shardiya Navratri is starting on September 26 with Ghatasthapana taking place on the day. The festival ends on October 5 with Dussehra celebrations. This year's Navratri is very special because this year Maa Durga is arriving riding on an elephant which is considered a symbol of more rain, prosperity and happiness. Along with this, she will leave by sitting in the boat of Maa Durga which is also considered a symbol of happiness. However, on this day you can wish your friends and family with our wide range of collection of Navratri Ghatasthapana 2022 wishes in Marathi, Ghatasthapana images, Happy Navratri 2022 WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Religious rituals and the installation of Kalash on special occasions are considered very important in Hinduism. It is also known as Ghatasthapana Puja. In the scriptures and the Puranas, the establishment of the Kalash or Ghat has been considered a symbol of happiness-prosperity, splendour, opulence and good wishes. It is believed that all the planets, constellations and pilgrimages reside in the Kalash. Apart from these, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva and all the rivers, religious places and thirty-three deities reside in the Kalash. The establishment of Kalash on Navratri has special significance. On the first day of Navratri i.e. on Pratipada Tithi, 9 days of worship start with the installation of Kalash invoking the Goddess. The establishment of Kalash eliminates all the negative energy spread in the house. As you celebrate Navratri 2022, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this auspicious festival.

Ghatasthapana 2022 Messages in Marathi

Ghatasthapana 2022 (File Image)

Ghatasthapana 2022 Greetings in Marathi

Ghatasthapana 2022 (File Image)

Ghatasthapana 2022 Wishes in Marathi

Ghatasthapana 2022 (File Image)

Ghatasthapana 2022 Images in Marathi

Ghatasthapana 2022 (File Image)

Ghatasthapana 2022 Wallpapers in Marathi

Ghatasthapana 2022 (File Image)

Sharad Navratri 2022 Greetings: Share Wishes and Messages To Worship the Nine Forms of Maa Durga

The nine-night festival sees prayers offered to Shailputri on the first day, Brahmacharini on the second day, Chandraghanta on the third day, Fourth-day Kushmanda, Skandmata on the fifth day, Katyayani on the sixth day, Kalratri on the seventh day, Mahagauri on the eighth day and Siddhidatri on the ninth day. The tenth day sees a grand celebration in the form of the Dussehra or Vijayadashami festival. We wish everyone a very Happy Navratri!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2022 07:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).