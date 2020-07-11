Happy birthday, fashion tycoon Giorgio Armani! Born on 11 July 1934, the Italian fashion designer has had a very inspiring life behind him. The master of his craft, the man has made his own life for himself. Right from the first time, he came to notice, working for Cerruti and then for many others, including Allegri, Bagutta and Hilton. He formed his company, Armani, in 1975, which eventually diversified into music, sport and luxury hotels. The man has said some of the most wisest words for people who actually want to become successful in their lives. By 2001 Armani became the most successful designer when his career began with a short stint in the armed forces. Armani became successful in his life all thanks to his own efforts and he worked his way into the industry to soon conquering it in no time.

Armani was said to have a retail network of 60 Giorgio Armani boutiques, 11 Collezioni, 122 Emporio Armani, 94 A/X Armani Exchange, 1 Giorgio Armani Accessori, and 13 Armani Junior stores, in 37 different countries only by 2009. It is not easy for anyone to build such a huge empire for themselves. He is approximately said to have an annual turnover of $1.6 billion and a personal fortune of $8.1 billion in the year 2017. Armani has always been an inspiration for people who want to be successful and some of the words by him serve as carved in stone wisdom for people who look up to him. Let's take a look at some famous Armani quotes.

Message Reads: “To Create Something Exceptional, Your Mindset Must Be Relentlessly Focused on the Smallest Detail.” Giorgio Armani

Message Reads: “I Love Things That Age Well, Things That Don’t Date, That Stand the Test of Time, and That Become Living Examples of the Absolute Best.” Giorgio Armani

Message Reads: “It’s All About Good Taste.” Giorgio Armani

Message Reads: “The Creative Universe Begins with Its Essentiality, and Whatever Path the Imagination Takes, Ends with Purity.” Giorgio Armani

Message Reads: “Looking Sexy Is a Matter of Confidence. It Is a State of Mind.” Giorgio Armani

Message Reads: “Acknowledge the Elegance of Simplicity.” Giorgio Armani

Armani is said to be as one of the most successful designers of Italian origin giving real-life goals. To successful one must listen to people who have made it to the top from scratch and there is no better example that Armani.

