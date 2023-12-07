Gita Jayanti, ​​or Gita Mahotsav, is an annual observance that marks the day the Bhagavad Gita dialogue occurred between Arjuna and Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Celebrated on Shukla Ekadashi, the 11th day of the waxing moon of the lunar month Margashirsha, Gita Jayanti 2023 will be commemorated on December 22. As we prepare to celebrate Gita Mahotsav 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the significance of Gita Jayanti, how to celebrate this day and more. Life-Changing Words of Wisdom by Shri Krishna From Bhagavad Gita To Share With Family and Friends.

When is Gita Mahotsav 2023

Gita Mahotsav, or Gita Jayanti 2023, will be celebrated on December 22. The celebration of Gita Jayanti is marked on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi in the month of Margashirsha. On the occasion of Gita Jayanti many perform the Gita Aarti, which is inscribed in the book. Many people offer the Ganga Aarti Puja on this auspicious day.

Significance of Gita Jayanti

Bhagavad Gita is believed to be the most important book for practising Hindus and is filled with various lessons and learnings to live by. The dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna at Kurukshetra is the crux of the Bhagavad Gita and is referred to by millions of devotees across the world. The celebration of Gita Jayanti offers a chance for these devotees to come together for unique festivities. During the International Gita Mahotsav, more than 300 national and international stalls are set up around the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra city.

It is important to note that Pilgrims also undertake the 48 Kos Parikrama of Kurukshetra - a parikrama of various Mahabharata-related and other Vedic-era tirthas (Hindu sacred sites) around the holy city of Kurukshetra in the state of Haryana, India on this auspicious day. One of the best ways to celebrate Gita Jayanti is also to revisit the Bhagavad Gita or begin the journey of reading this holy scripture.

