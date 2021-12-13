Gita Jayanti or Bhagavad Gita Jayanti is the day when Bhagavad Gita was revealed to Arjuna by Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. It is a very important day for Hindus. The day is also called Gita Jayanti Mahotsav. The festival is celebrated worldwide by all the devotees of Lord Krishna, as Bhagavad Gita is a sacred book of Hindus. This year, Gita Jayanti will be celebrated on December 14, 2021, and devotees will observe the 5158th anniversary of the Gita.

Gita Jayanti 2021 Tithi Timings

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:32 PM on Dec 13, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:35 PM on Dec 14, 2021

Gita Jayanti Significance

As per the Hindu calendar, the eleventh day i.e., Ekadashi Tithi, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) during Margashirsha month, is crucial because devotees perceive the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat or Mokshada Ekadashi. Also, it is believed that the doors to Lord Vishnu's heavenly abode, Vaikuntha remain open on this particular day. Therefore, belief suggests that people seeking salvation and enlightenment succeed in achieving their ultimate purpose in life. Guruvayur Ekadasi 2021 Date, Significance & Puja Vidhi: From Fasting Rituals to Reading Bhagavad Gita, Everything You Need To Know About the Auspicious Day.

Bhagavad Gita is a dialogue conversation between the great Arjuna and the god Krishna who is serving as his charioteer at the Battle of Kurukshetra. The Gita combines the concepts and ideas expressed in the holy texts of Hinduism i.e the Vedas and Upanishads. The text is written in the third person, narrated by Sanjaya to his blind King Dhritarashtra as it transpired between Krishna and Arjuna. Sanjaya was blessed by his guru, Ved Vyasa, with the power where he could mystically see the events taking place on the battlefield as they transpired. The Bhagavad Gita consists of 700 verses and it is originally a part of the great Indian Epic Mahabharata's Bhishma Parva.

This day devotees wake up during Brahma Muhurat, i.e two hours before sunrise and worship the Bhagavad Gita then do the Gita Path. It is considered sacred if you read the Gita or listen to the holy scripture's recitation on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).