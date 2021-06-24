Global Beatles Day or World Beatles Day is celebrated on June 25 to honour the musical gift that keeps on giving by the most ubiquitously loved English rock band to be birthed out of England. In the year 1960, four young chaps - Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr - from Liverpool changed the world as we knew it with songs that still remain relevant across the world. From "Hey Jude" to "When I'm 64", these songs transcend geographical and cultural boundaries and binds us all together. Beatles Day is not merely a celebration of their music but it also celebrates the ideals perpetuated by these men who believed that we could all live in a peaceful world built on a foundation of truth and love. Everyone loves the Beatles. You might think you know everything there is to know about the band that changed the world one song at a time. But even the most hard-core battle fan - of which there are many - are still baffled by the things that they don't know. Here are a few facts about the four Liverpool lads that might still make you Twist and Shout.

The term "Beatlemania" which was widely used to refer to the fan pandemonium was coined by Music reporter Sandy Gardiner in The Ottawa Journal in November 1963.

Beatles had 21 No. 1 hit - by far the most by any artist - on the Billboard 100 in the United States.

The band's album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" spent the most time - nearly 15 weeks - on the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts.

The Band's lead singer John Lennon was legally blind and was allegedly insecure about his voice.

Paul McCartney worked as an electrician before the band turned him into a musical icon.

"Yesterday," written by Paul McCartney, is the most covered song of all time. Mccartney said that the lyrics to the song was inspired by a dream.

The Beatles had their first official recording session at the historic Abbey Road Studios on June 6th, 1962.

Ringo Starr was the last member to join the band and George Harrison was deemed too young ( 15 at the time) to join the band by John Lennon (17).

When the band finally broke up in 1970, the lads were all in their twenties.

One of the most amazing facts about The Beatles that still surprises fans everywhere is that none of them could read sheet music.

On this Global Beatles Day celebrate the legacy of the most famous band in musical history by sharing these facts and playing the songs that will outlive us all into posterity.

