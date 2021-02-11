Happy Chinese New Year 2021! Time to wish ‘Gong Hei Fat Choy’ to your loved ones. Celebrated as the spring festival in China, Chinese New Year or commonly referred to as Lunar New Year across the globe begins on the new moon. It is followed by beautiful Lantern Festival, which is held on the 15th day of the New Year. The excitement for Chinese New Year is very much like the one commemorated as per the Gregorian Calendar. People exchange lovely greetings and images. And it gets more exciting if the Chinese New Year greetings are in native languages, be it Chinese, Cantonese or Mandarin.

Chinese Lunar New Year is known to bring in good luck and positivity. People use traditional phrases to wish each other and make sure to spread happiness. “Kung Hei Fat Choi”, “Xīn Nián Kuài Lè”, “Gong Hei Fat Choy,” “Kiong Hee Huat Tsai”, “Xin Nian Kuai Le,” are some ways to share Chinese New Year greetings. Most people wish each other in the native languages, Chinese, Cantonese or Mandarin. To make the day even more special, check out our latest collection of Happy Chinese New Year 2021 wishes, WhatsApp sticker messages, greetings, Facebook photos, Telegram HD images and more.

When it comes to greetings, we recommend you do it the most traditional way. While you may or may not be well-versed with exchanging pleasantries and greetings in native languages like Cantonese, Chinese or Mandarin, but you can always try to learn. Do not worry, we are there for your help. We bring you a collection of Chinese New Year 2021 wishes in traditional languages. You will find everything from images, WhatsApp Stickers, quotes, greetings, messages, wishes, status, Instagram captions, stories, DPs, wallpapers and a lot more. Gong Xi Fa cai!

Chinese New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cai! May All Your Dreams Come True. I Wish You a Very Happy New Year With Good Luck, Health, and Prosperity.

Chinese New Year 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy New Year! Hoping 2021 Terminates All the Troubles 2021 Had Brought Into Our Lives.

Chinese New Year 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You All a Happy Spring Festival and a Good Year Ahead! God Bless All.

Chinese New Year 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gong Xi Fa Chai! Wishing You a Prosperous Chinese New Year 2021.

Chinese New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You Wealth and Prosperity in Life. May Good Luck Follows You in Every Step and Your House Be Filled With Happiness. Xin Nian Kuai Le!

How to Download Chinese New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can wish your family, colleagues, friends, neighbours and acquaintances a very Happy Chinese New Year 2021 via WhatsApp Stickers. While we all know how the Facebook-owned messaging app has kept all of us hooked, be it a senior member of the family or a teen. And with the introduction of stickers, the love for WhatsApp has only increased. So, you too download Chinese New Year 2021 stickers for WhatsApp online from the Play Store app. Here’s the link to download. We wish everyone a very Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2021. Here’s to the Year of the Rat!

