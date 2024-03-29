Good Friday 2024 will be celebrated on March 29. An annual Christian holiday, Good Friday marks the day that Jesus Christ was crucified and is considered to be a day of mourning. It is the sixth day of the Holy Week celebration and is a widely instituted legal holiday around the world. Various special Good Friday events and church services are marked on this day. People also share Good Friday quotes and sayings, Good Friday images and wallpapers, Good Friday 2024 greetings, Good Friday WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Good Friday 2024 Quotes & WhatsApp Messages: Bible Verses, Sayings, Jesus Christ's Wallpapers and HD Images To Share With Family During Holy Week.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Good Friday is observed between March and April. However, the dates of Good Friday vary from one year to the next in both the Gregorian and Julian calendars. Eastern and Western Christianity disagree over the computation of the date of Easter and, therefore, of Good Friday. Marked on the Friday preceding the Easter celebration, Good Friday is a day of mourning that leads to the last day of the Holy Week—Holy Saturday.

The name Good Friday is derived from the sense 'pious, holy' of the word "good" and the fact that the observance always falls on a Friday. As we prepare to mark Good Friday 2024, here are some of the best Good Friday 2024 WhatsApp stickers, images and wallpapers, greetings, quotes and sayings, and Facebook status pictures you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Boundless Love of Jesus Bring You Joy and Divine Peace, Now and for All Eternity. May You Have a Blessed Good Friday Filled With Grace and Blessings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Greatness of Our Saviour Lord Jesus, Make You Strong, and May His Blessings Always Brighten Your Days, Especially on Good Friday and Forever.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray That the Lord Will Always Watch Over You With Love. I Hope You Have a Blessed and Holy Good Friday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Trust in God Bring Endless Peace and Joy to Your Heart. May You Have a Blessed Good Friday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Friday Is Special Because It Shows How Much God Cares for Us. Have a Blessed and Holy Good Friday.

According to the accounts in the Gospels, the royal soldiers, guided by Jesus' disciple Judas Iscariot, arrested Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane. The stories of how Jesus was caught, Judas’ betrayal and other folklore cited in The Holy Bible are retold on the days leading up to Good Friday.

