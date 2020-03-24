Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp and Hike Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Messages, SMS to Send Greetings of Marathi New Year

Happy Gudi Padwa marathi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gudi Padwa 2020 is just a day away! It may not be as exciting this time due to the current scenario of Coronavirus epidemic, but that should not stop you from sending across your good wishes. Gudi Padwa marks the celebration of the beginning of Marathi New Year, which is the first day of Chaitra. On this day, people of the Marathi community, hoist a Gudhi, which is the traditional flag symbolic of good luck. On this day, people share their good wishes, messages and images to send their greetings. Being a Marathi New Year, people specifically look for Gudi Padwa wishes in Marathi. And look no further as we have got you a collection of Marathi messages of Gudi Padwa. Given below are some Gudi Padwa images, wallpapers and Facebook greetings and WhatsApp stickers which you can download for free and send everyone. Easy Rangoli Designs for Gudi Padwa 2020: Latest Colourful Patterns to Ring in the Marathi New Year (Watch Videos).

Gudi Padwa is celebrated as the arrival of spring. People celebrate with festive preparations, making special delicacies and hoisting the Gudhi. Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa and other few western areas essentially by the Marathi speaking community. We have thus gathered some best messages in Marathi to send Gudi Padwa 2020 wishes. You can download these images, GIFs, greetings for free and send your loved ones. Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes on Marathi New Year.

Message reads: Suru Hot Aahe Navin Varsh, Manat Asudya Nehami Harsh. Yenara Navin Divas Karel Navya Vicharana Sparsh.

Message reads: Surya Toch, Parva Nave, Shabd Tech Varsh Nave, Ayushya Tech, Arth Nave, Yashache Suru Hovo Kiran Nave.

Message reads: Khushian Ho Overflow, Masti Kabhi Na Ho Low, Dosti Ka Surur Chaya Rahe, Dhan Aur Shorat Ki Ho Bauchar, Aisa Aye Apke Liye Gudi Padva Ka Tyohar!

Message reads: Hindu Nav Varshachya Aani Gudi Padvyachya Hardik Shubecha.

The easiest way of sending across your messages is by using WhatsApp stickers. These cute stickers convey your feelings exactly and that too with fewer words. You can search for the latest Gudi Padwa stickers on the Play Store. Download your favourite sticker pack and send it across. We hope the above collection of messages help you to send your festive greetings. We all know it is a tough time for all of us, but we can at least send positive vibes your way. LatestLY wishes all its readers Happy Gudi Padwa 2020!