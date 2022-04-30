Gujarat Day, also known by Gujarat Sthapana Divas is celebrated on 1st May every year to commemorate the day the state of Gujarat was formed. Gujarat was formed after the Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect in 1960. People celebrate this day with utmost fun and enthusiasm and exchange greetings and messages with their loved ones. Here's a collection of Gujarat Day 2022 wishes, Happy Gujarat Day 2022 greetings, Gujarat Day images, Gujarat Sthapana Divas status, Gujarat Sthapana Divas images, HD wallpapers, SMS and quotes to celebrate the day. Traditional Gujarati Dishes That You Can Make for Gujarat Sthapana Divas Celebrations.

Gujarat is also known as the 'Jewel of Western India'. The idea for a separate state of Gujarati speaking people was first officially documented in the magazine Kumar in 1928, which was then supported and further extended by the freedom fighter KM Munshi, who raised the idea of MahaGujarat. But it was only after the separation of the Bombay State that the two states of Maharashtra and Gujarat were born on the same day. Gujarat Day is celebrated in a very grand manner. To mark the occasion, here is a collection of Gujarat Day 2022 Wishes, Gujarat Day 2022 Greetings, Gujarat Day 2022 HD Images and Gujarat Da 2022 Whatsapp Messages to send on Gujarat Formation Day 2022.

Greetings For Gujarat Day 2022

Gujarat Day (File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate the Glory, Greatness, and Grace of Gujarat on the Occasion of Gujarat Day.

Gujarat Day (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Wishing All My Fellow Gujaratis on the Occasion of Gujarat Day!

Gujarat Day (File Image)

FB Greeting Reads: On Gujarat Day, I Hope and Pray To See the State Attain Greater Success. Happy Gujarat Day.

Gujarat Day (File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: Best Wishes to People of Gujarat. May the State Scale Newer Heights of Development in the Years To Come.

Gujarat Day (File Image)

Facebook Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate and Take the Culture, Traditions and Customs of Gujarat Ahead. Wishing You a Happy Gujarat Statehood Day.

Gujarat Day celebrates the rich heritage and culture of the people residing in the state of Gujarat. Rallies and processions are held on this day, and government officials unveil new campaigns and projects for the development of the state.

