Gujarat Day is celebrated every year on May 1, as the state came into being on this day in 1960. It is also known as Gujarat Sthapana Divas or Gujarat Formation Day. The day marks the foundation of the prosperous legacy state of Gujarat and is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the state. Gujarat Day marks the day the Gujarati-speaking region was separated from the Bombay State on May 1, 1960. On the same day, Maharashtra was also formed to address the demand of the Marathi-speaking people. Gujarat and Maharashtra were carved out of the Bombay State, where two linguistic groups demanded their separate states. To fulfil their demands, the two states were formed through the Bombay Reorganization Act, 1960. As Gujarat Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Gujarat Day 2O23 date and the significance of this particular day. International Workers’ Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: When Is May Day? Everything You Need To Know About Labour Day Celebrations.

Gujarat Day 2023 Date

Gujarat Day 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, May 1

Gujarat Sthapana Divas Significance

Gujarat Day is an important day in the history of the state and is marked with great fanfare across the state. The state gets its name from "Gujara", the land of Gujjars, who ruled the region during the 700s and 800s. The state is often termed as the ‘Jewel of Western India’. The state of Gujarat is located on the western coast of India and is home to people of a rich culture.

The state of Gujarat was officially formed along with Maharashtra after the division of Bombay State. On Gujarat Day, several cultural programs, competitions, and seminars are organized to show the history and legacy of the state. This day is a perfect opportunity to promote Gujarati culture and tradition among the people.

