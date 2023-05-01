Gujarat Foundation Day or Gujarat Sthapana Divas, is the annual celebration that commemorates the formation of the state of Gujarat, which was separated from Bombay State. Gujarat Foundation Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 1 and marks the 63rd Gujarat Foundation Day celebration. A public holiday, the celebration of Gujarat Foundation Day is bound to be filled with various community events and processions that celebrate the state and its contributions to the growth and development of India. To celebrate Gujarat Foundation Day, many people also share Happy Gujarat Foundation Day 2023 wishes and messages, Gujarat Foundation Day 2023 greetings, Gujarat Sthapana Divas photos, Happy Gujarat Foundation Day images and wallpapers, Gujarat Foundation Day WhatsApp stickers and Happy Gujarat Foundation Day 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Gujarat Foundation Day is celebrated on May 1 in memory of the day that the state of Gujarat was first formed back in 1960. When India received its independence, the country united several princely states and territories; over the next few years, the state lines were slowly formed. The current state of Gujarat and Maharashtra were together referred to as Bombay State and were of great strategic importance for both finance and trade. On May 1, 1960, Bombay State was divided into Gujarat and Maharashtra; ever since this day has been celebrated as a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra as well as Gujarat.

To celebrate ​​Gujarat Foundation Day, the government often organizes grand events and functions. Gujarat Foundation Day 2023 celebrations will be held in the state capital - Jamnagar. As we prepare to celebrate Gujarat Foundation Day 2023, here are some Happy Gujarat Foundation Day 2023 wishes and messages, Gujarat Foundation Day 2023 Greetings, Happy Gujarat Foundation Day Images and Wallpapers, Gujarat Foundation Day WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Gujarat Foundation Day 2023 Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online with family and friends.

We hope that Gujarat Foundation Day fills your life with all the love, light and happiness. Happy Gujarat Foundation Day 2023!

