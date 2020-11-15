Gujarati New Year 2020 Details: One of the many festivities observed during the occasion of 5-day Diwali festival is Gujarati New Year. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Gujarati community begin their New Year as per the Vikram Samvat calendar, and hence celebrates the Gujarati New Year around Diwali festival. Hence, the month of Kartik is their first month of the year, as against Chaitra, which is considered as the first month of the year. People observe the festival of Gujarati New Year amidst grandeur festivities and a number of traditions. If you are searching for more information about Gujarati New Year 2020 – its date, auspicious timings, Bestu Varas Shubh Muhurat, rituals, and significance of Nav Varsh, then you have arrived at the right place. Gujarati New Year 2020 Greetings & Saal Mubarak HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Sal Mubarak Wishes, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Celebrate Nav Varsh.

What is the date of Gujarati New Year 2020?

The occasion of Gujarati New Year is observed a day later than the main Diwali. Hence, Gujarati New Year 2020 will be observed on November 16, i.e. Monday.

What is the shubh muhurat (puja timing) of Gujarati New Year 2020?

Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2077 Begins

Gujarati New Year 2020 Date: November 16, 2020, Monday

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 10:36 AM on Nov 15, 2020

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 07:06 AM on Nov 16, 2020

What are the rituals of Gujarati New Year?

The Gujarati New Year is believed to be one of the most auspicious events for the Gujarati community. People perform aartis, chant prayers, and even donate a lot in charity. However, one of the main traditions that is followed on the day of Gujarati New Year is opening/closing of the accounts book.

People, who hail from the business community, observe this day religiously. On this day, they open their new account books, and close the previous ones. The account book, which is known as Chopda, are worshipped, and religious items are offered while performing aartis.

People decorate their houses, prepare traditional sweets, wear new clothes, and burst crackers, amongst a lot of other things, marking the celebrations of Gujarati New Year.

What is the significance of Gujarati New Year 2020?

The Gujarati New Year is a big event for the people of Gujarati New Year. They greet each other on their New Year with ‘Saal Mubarak’ or ‘Nutan Varsh Abhinandan’. The festive event holds more significance as a lot of people considers the traditional New Year as the New Financial Year as well. The occasion of Gujarati New Year falls on the same day with other festivals, i.e. Govardhan Puja and Annakut Puja.

As November 16 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Gujarati New Year 2020. We hope you have a great time celebrating with your family. Do share this information with your loved ones and enlighten them with this piece of information about Gujarati New Year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).