Sikh Gurus and great warriors have set such examples of sacrifice in the name of religion, which are inscribed on the pages of history. One of the great among these is believed to be the sacrifice of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Guru of the Sikhs. He became the fifth Sikh Guru at the age of 18 and served his faith with utmost devotion and sincerity.

Guru Arjan Dev was born in Goindval Sahib, district Tarn Taaran, India April 15, 1563. His mother was Mata Bhani and his spouse was Mata Ganga. He succeeded his father Guru Ram Das in 1581, who was the fourth Sikh Guru. His maternal grandfather Guru Amar Das was the third Sikh Guru. After the death of Guru Arjan Dev, his son Hargobind Singh became the sixth Sikh Guru.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji is also said to have founded the cities of Tarn Taran Sahib, Kartarpur near Jalandhar in Punjab. Guru Arjan Dev ji compiled the Adi Granth. This is the religious scripture of Sikhs. It consists of musical ragas and spiritual poetry. Adi Granth constitutes half of his teachings. It was installed at Harmandir Sahab. Later it was expanded and came to be known as Guru Granth Sahab. He contributed more than 2000 hymns, which is the largest collection in the Guru Granth Sahab. Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Purab 2021 Quotes and Messages: Observe Martyrdom Day of Fifth Sikh Guru and Chabeel Day With These Images and Wallpapers

Guru Arjan Dev laid the foundation stone of Harmandir Sahab in 1588. It is now famous as Golden Temple. He prepared the map also. There are doors on all the sides of the temple to signify the acceptance of all castes and religions. Guru Arjan Dev also reorganized Masand system, asking Sikhs for charity by donating one-tenth of their income (dasvand). Guru Arjan Dev Ji Death Anniversary: Twitterati Pay Tributes to Fifth Guru of Sikhs Who Was Martyred, Share Pics of Chabeel Day Celebrations

A few years later, as the Guru grew more famous, the Mughals headed by Jehangir decided to execute him. And the Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore (Pakistan) is the place where Guru Arjan Dev Ji was martyred in 1606.

