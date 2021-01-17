An important festive celebration of Sikh community is soon approaching. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the tenth Guru of Sikhism will be celebrated on January 20, 2021 this year. It is will be the 354th birth anniversary celebration this time. This celebration is also called as Guru Gobind Singh Parkash Utsav or Prakash Parv. Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth and last guru of the Sikh religion. The spiritual master made a great contribution to the faith and is one of the most celebrated Gurus in Sikhism. So the day is marked with much respect and enthusiasm. Ahead of this festival, we tell you more about the history, significance and celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021. Top 5 Inspiring Quotes By Tenth Guru of Sikhs To Send As Gurpurab Greetings.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Date

There are different dates about the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh. The last of ten Sikh Gurus was said to be born on December 22, 1666, but due to the Julian calendar there is a confusion in the date. When converted in the Gregorian calendar, it is January 1. However, the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is observed according to the Hindu calendar date Saptami, Paush, Shukla Paksha, 1723 Vikram Samvat. So this year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 will be on January 20.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti History and Significance

Guru Gobind Singh became the leader of the Sikh faith when he was just nine years old, following the death of his father Guru Tegh Bahadur. Guru Gobind Singh made some great contributions to the culture of Sikhism, like initating the Khalsa order, which is a strict moral code of spiritual discipline. He included the tradition of covering one's hair with a turban. He gave a great guidance and inspiration to the people and also fought against injustice. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was not just a spiritual leader but a great poet and philosopher. He left a great impact on his followers and his birth anniversary is thus celebrated with great enthusiasm, special prayers and so on. 5 Teachings From Guru Granth Sahib, The Holy Book of Sikhs.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Parkash Utsav Celebrations

On the day of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, people visit Gurudwaras and pray for peace and prosperity of everyone. On this holy day, people also recite his poems, attend satsangs of his teachings and offer special prayers. A lot of Sikh families also take part in charity events like giving food to the needy. Gurudwaras also hold lectures on his teachings and poetry recitals. Special prasad is prepared for this day. At some places, large processions are also held where people participate with singing devotional songs.

