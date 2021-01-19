Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! An important festival celebrated by people of Sikhism will be marked on January 20 this year, the 354th celebration. This day marks the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of Sikh faith. This significant day is also refered as Gurpurab or Parkash Parv Guru Gobind Singh. On this day, people visit Gurudwaras, offer special prayers, recite the teachings by Guru Gobind Singh Ji and take part in charity events. Other than these traditional celebrations, it is an important part to send out one's good wishes and greetings. So if you are looking for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Messages you have come at the right place. We have made a collection of Guru Gobind Singh quotes, images with Happy Gurpurab wallpapers all available for free download. These Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages will help you to send your heartfelt greetings to one and all.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji played an instrumental role in Sikhism, he introduced Khasla, the highest order of spiritual discipline. He was not just a spiritual master but also a great warrior, poet and philosopher who gave important teachings to Sikhism. So Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is marked as a very auspicious occasion with good wishes, greetings and messages sent to one and all. So scroll on for a collection of HD wallpapers of Guru Gobind Singh, quotes on Prakash Parv, greetings, wishes, WhatsApp stickers, GIF Greetings videos, and more to send everyone on the special occasion. January 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Guru-Gobind-Singh-Jayanti-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of the Birthday of Sh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I Wish To Convey You All My Heartiest Wishes. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Guru-Gobind-Singh-Jayanti-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: If You Are Determined, the Victory Shall Be Yours – Guru Gobind Singh. Heartiest Gurpurab Greetings.

Guru-Gobind-Singh-Jayanti-Messages-in-English (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: It Is Only by the Benevolence of People Around You That You Have an Entity Called ‘You’ – Guru Gobind Singh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Parkash Parb Di Wadhai.

Guru-Gobind-Singh-Jayanti-Messages-in-English (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Bless You and Your Family With Joy, Peace and Happiness for Eternity; May He Inspire Us To Be a Better Human Being. Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Teaching of the Guru Reflect Goodness and Compassion in You and Bring Into Your Life, the Glow of Happiness & Prosperity.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti GIFs

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti GIF (Photo Credits: File Image)

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send your greetings with WhatsApp stickers and messages. There are special festive stickers for the occasion. Search the Play Store or click here for some options. On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, there is also a procession of devotees where they sing prayers and traditional songs. We hope our collection of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti photos, images, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp stickers and more help you to send all your wishes. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021!

