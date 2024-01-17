Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a significant Sikh festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru. Born on December 22, 1666, in Patna, India, Guru Gobind Singh played a crucial role in shaping the Sikh faith and inspiring the Sikh community. The celebration of his Jayanti typically falls in December or January, depending on the Gregorian calendar. As you observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024, we at LatestLY put together a collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, January 17. Guru Gobind Singh Ji is revered for his contributions to Sikhism, including the establishment of the Khalsa Panth, a community of initiated Sikhs who follow a distinct code of conduct. On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Sikhs gather at Gurdwaras (Sikh temples) for prayers, kirtan (devotional singing), and readings from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. The celebrations also involve processions, community service, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru's compositions.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Sikhs around the world. The festivities typically begin with early morning prayers at Gurdwaras, where Sikhs gather to participate in kirtan, listen to hymns, and engage in readings from the Guru Granth Sahib. Colourful processions known as Nagar Kirtans take place in various cities, with devotees singing religious hymns and showcasing martial arts skills to honour Guru Gobind Singh's valour. Langars, community kitchens, serve free meals to all, emphasizing the principles of equality and selfless service. Here is a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 Greetings & HD Photos

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Messages (File Image)

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 Greetings & HD Photos

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Messages (File Image)

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 Greetings & HD Photos

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Messages (File Image)

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 Greetings & HD Photos

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Messages (File Image)

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 Greetings & HD Photos

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Messages (File Image)

The teachings of Guru Gobind Singh emphasise the principles of equality, justice, and the defence of the oppressed. His life and legacy continue to inspire Sikhs worldwide to uphold these values and contribute positively to society. The day is not only a religious observance but also an occasion for Sikhs to reflect on Guru Gobind Singh's teachings and strive to live a life guided by spiritual and moral principles.

Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).