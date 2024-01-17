Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is an important Sikh festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru. Also known as Guru Gobind Singh Prakash Utsav, the date is determined according to the Nanakshahi calendar, which is a Sikh calendar based on the solar year. Usually, the day falls in December or January, according to the Gregorian calendar. According to the Hindu calendar, it was Saptami, Paush, Shukla Paksha, 1723 Vikram Samvat, when Guru Gobind Singh was born. This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. This year, India will celebrate the 357th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. As we celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 wishes, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti greetings, Guru Gobind Singh images and HD wallpapers, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Quotes, which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti wishes and messages and send them to your loved ones as Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 wishes.

Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22 in Patna in the year 1666. His birth anniversary is observed as Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti every year by the lunar calendar. It is an important day for the Sikhs in India and around the world. On this day, devotees begin the day with prayers and hymn recitals from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, gather at gurdwaras (Sikh temples) to participate in kirtan (devotional singing) and listen to the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Langar is an integral part of Sikhism. On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Sikhs and volunteers often engage in seva (selfless service) by distributing free meals (langar) to everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion.

