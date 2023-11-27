Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a religious festival celebrated in India and around the world by the Sikh community. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed on the full moon day in the month of Kartik, which usually falls in October or November according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, November 27. In 2023, it will be the 554th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 03:53 PM on November 26 and will end at 02:45 PM. Scroll down to learn more about Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 date, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 timing and all about the auspicious day for the Sikhs.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti 2023 Date

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, November 27

Guru Nanak Jayanti Dev Ji Significance

Guru Nanak was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469, according to the Vikram Samvat calendar in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura District of Pakistan, now Nankana Sahib. On the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Sikhs commemorate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings, life, and contributions to humanity. The celebrations typically begin with Prabhat Pheris, which are early morning processions where devotees sing hymns and carry the Sikh flag. Celebrate Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Waheguru Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers.

The Gurdwaras are decorated beautifully, and special prayers known as Akhand Path are held, which involve continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. Langar, a community meal, is an integral part of the celebrations where free meals are served to all visitors, irrespective of their caste, creed, or religion, symbolising the principles of equality, selfless service, and sharing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).