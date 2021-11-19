Happy Guru Nanak Dev Gurpurab 2021! Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most Indian festivals celebrated grandly by Sikhs. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also called as Guru Parv, Prakash Parv or Guru Purab. If you are searching for Gurpurab 2021 date in India, you should know it will be celebrated on Friday, November 19. Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of the Sikhs, was born on this day. We bring you a collection of Happy Guru Nanak Dev Gurpurab pics, Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2021 messages, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Prakash Utsav wishes, Guru Nanak Parkash Utsav HD images, Gurpurab 2021 wallpapers and a lot more for free download online.

It is celebrated on the full moon date of Kartik month. It is said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji founded Sikhism. On this day, people offer prayers in the Gurdwara by performing Prabhat Pheri. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on the day of Kartik Purnima, and that is why this day is celebrated as Prakash Parv. The first Guru of the Sikhs, Nanak Dev Ji, was born in 1469 in the Talwandi of Rai Bhoi, which now falls in Nankana Sahib in the Punjab province of Pakistan. The name of this place is derived from the name of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Let's spread happiness via these festive greetings, wishes, messages, quotes, SMS, images and wallpapers.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Dev Ji Inspire You To Achieve All Your Goals, Dreams and Ambitions. May His Blessings Be With You in All Your Endeavours! Happy Gurpurab.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, langar is arranged for the devotees along with Shabad-Kirtan in the Gurdwara. It is customary to offer Rumala in the Gurudwara on festival day. Devotees also provide some service or the other in the Gurudwara with their reverence. Getting an opportunity to serve here is considered very virtuous. Also, on this day, devotees recite Gurbani.

