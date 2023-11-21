Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab or Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, is an annual celebration that marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. Guru Nanak Dev is one of the most celebrated and important Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. And is highly revered by the Sikh community. Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism; hence, it is celebrated with great devotion. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 or the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, will be celebrated on Monday, November 27. It will be the 554th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak this year. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 03:53 PM on November 26 and end at 02:45 PM on November 27. As we prepare to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023, here’s all you need to know about Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 date, Guru Nanak Jayanti timings and the significance of the day. Celebrate Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Waheguru Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Date

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469, according to the Vikram Samvat calendar in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura District of Pakistan, now Nankana Sahib. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on November 27, Monday. Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2024 will be celebrated on November 15, Friday.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Timings

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 03:53 PM on November 26 and end at 02:45 PM on November 27.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti holds great significance for the people of the Sikh community as he was the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of the Sikh Gurus. The day marks Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary and is widely celebrated worldwide on the day of Kartik Purnima as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Guru Nanak Dev preached that anyone could connect to God by worshipping with a clear conscience. His teachings are included in Guru Granth Sahib. How to Make Gurudwara-Style Karah at Home on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The festivities in the Sikh religion revolve around the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus, who were responsible for shaping the beliefs of the Sikhs. Their birthdays, known as Gurpurab, are occasions for celebration and prayer among the Sikhs. The celebration of Gurupurab or the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev begins 15 days before his birth anniversary. Two days before the birth anniversary, Akhand Path is held in all the Gurdwaras and a day before the birthday.

