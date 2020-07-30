For the the first time ever, a tech company is providing a virtual experience of Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage which is mandatory upon every financially-able Muslim to perform once in his or her life. German company Bigitec, through its video game-cum-virtual museum app 'Muslim 3D', is allowing users to virtually experience the sacred parts of Mecca and Masjid-al-Haram, which houses the Kaaba.

The application, though available since 2019, gained traction this year as the COVID-19 restrictions have severely cut short the number of pilgrims visiting Mecca for the annual Hajj.

Far from 2.5 million Muslims from around 160 countries taking part in the pilgrimage each year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia imposed a cap of only 1,000-10,000 Muslims this year. The pilgrims are only locals or foreigners staying in the Kingdom, with preference given to medical personnel.

Muslim 3D Developer Speaks to EuroNews

Bilal Chbib, the CEO of Bigitech, said he was working on the application since the past decade. The idea to develop such an app came to him in around 2010, when he contemplated on how he could use his video gaming passion to highlight his cultural and religious background.

Muslims being shown as "bad guys who need to be gunned down" in several video games further compelled him to develop an application which can highlight the Islamic heritage and culture.

The 'Muslim 3D' app, though being reported as an application which can provide virtual experience of Hajj, should not be considered as a replacement of the mandatory practice of performing the pilgrimage, said Chbib. It can, however, allow those who are not able to visit Mecca to "relive this event virtually".

