Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is an 8-day Jewish festival marking the victory of the Maccabees, Jewish freedom fighters, over the Seleucidian Greek occupiers in the year 139 BCE. It is a significant Jewish holiday celebrated for eight days and nights and usually falls in late November or December, following the Hebrew calendar. This year, Hanukkah 2023 starts at nightfall on December 7, 2023, and ends with nightfall on December 15, 2023, beginning on the Hebrew calendar date of 25 Kislev. As we celebrate Hanukkah 2023, here's all you need to know about Hanukkah 2023 date, the history, and the significance of the important Jewish festival.

Hanukkah 2023 Start and End Dates

Hanukkah 2023 will commence at nightfall on December 7, 2023, and ends at nightfall on December 15, 2023.

Hanukkah History

Hanukkah is also known as the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BCE. The origins of the festival revolve around the victory of the Maccabees, a Jewish rebel army against the oppressive Seleucid Greek rulers. After reclaiming the Holy Temple, the Jews found only enough consecrated oil to light the menorah for one day. Miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days until new oil could be prepared. This event forms the basis for the eight-day celebration of the Hanukkah festival by the Jews around the world.

Hanukkah Significance

Hanukkah is a joyous time when Jewish families come together and reflect on the importance of religious freedom. The lighting of the menorah serves as a reminder of hope, faith, and the triumph of light over darkness. On each of the eight nights of Chanukah, Jews light special menorahs, adding another flame each night, until on the eighth night, eight flames are burning brightly. The lighting takes place at home, in a doorway, or near a window and is performed after brief blessings are recited. Each night of Hanukkah, a candle is lit on the menorah, also known as a Hanukkiah. One candle is lit on the first night, and an additional candle is added each night until all eight candles are lit.

