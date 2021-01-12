Happy Hanuman Jayanthi! January 13 marks the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanthi or Hanumath Jayanthi as per the Tamil Calendar. The birth of Lord Hanuman, the Hindu god is marked in different states on different dates. As per the Tamil calendar, Lord Hanuman was born during Margashirsha Amavasya when Moolam Nakshatram was prevailing. So tomorrow marks the celebration of Hanuman Jayanthi 2021. On this day, people send their wishes, greetings and messages to one another. People visit Lord Hanuman temples and perform the ritual of Abhishekam. Read on to know more about the date, significance and celebrations of this day. January 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Tamil Hanuman Jayanthi Date and Tithi

In Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayanthi also called as Hanumath Jayanti is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya ie tomorrow January 13. Most of the time, Margashirsha Amavasya coincides with Moolam Nakshatram. There is a belief that God Hanumath was born during Margashirsha Amavasya when Moolam Nakshatram was prevailing. As per Drikpanchang, the Amavasai tithi begins at 12:22 PM on January 12, and ends at 10:29 AM on Jan 13.

Hanumath Jayanti Significance and Celebrations

There are so many different tales in mythology about the birth of Lord Hanuman. One of the legends say he was born to Anjani Devi and Kesari with the blessings from Lord Shiva. The couple is said to have performed a deep penance to seek blessings of Mahadev. Lord Hanuman is also refered as Maruti and plays a crucial rule in the Indian epic of Ramayana. He is hailed for helping Lord Rama in rescuing Sita Maa from the clutches of Demon King Ravana in Lanka. Das Maruti to Uttar Mukhi Maruti, 5 Forms of Lord Hanuman And Their Significance.

On the day of Hanumath Jayanthi, people visit Lord Hanuman temples and perform special pooja. There is a ritual of Abhishekam in which milk is offered over the idol. Huge garlands and many flowers are offered. Special prasad like Medu Vadai is offered to the Lord and believed to be his favourite food. So ahead of this festival, we wish you all Happy Hanumath Jayanthi 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).