Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman, a major deity in Hinduism and one of the protagonists of the Ramayana. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated twice a year; one is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, observing the birth of Lord Hanuman. The other is celebrated in the Hindu lunar month of Kartika, marking the victory of Lord Hanuman over evil. Hanuman Jayanti 2023 falls on April 6 (Thursday). As you celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, here at LatestLY have curated Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023 wishes in Telugu, Hanuman Jayanti HD images in Telugu, Hanuman Jayanti greetings, Hanuman Jayanti quotes, WhatsApp messages and SMS that you can share with your friends and family to celebrate the auspicious day.

Hanuman is revered as a god who has the power to destroy evil and provide protection. Hanuman is considered an ardent devotee of Rama, the seventh incarnation of the Hindu deity Vishnu. Lord Hanuman is also known as Sankatmochan, which means reliever from troubles. Lord Hanuman is known for his devotion and strength. Devotees Offer Prayers At Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Delhi’s Connaught Place To Celebrate Lord Hanuman’s Birthday (Watch Video).

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees visit Hanuman Mandir or temple and offer prayers to seek the blessing of Lord Hanuman. On this day, people prepare kesari-coloured bhog or prasad such as motichoor ke ladoo, kesar bhaat and imarti. It is believed that offering kesari or saffron-coloured bhog on this day helps to delight the Lord. Here's a bunch of Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023 wishes, greetings, Hanuman Jayanti quotes, HD images and wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, Hanuman Jayanti Facebook status, pictures and SMS that you can share with your friends and family to celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman.

Hope this Hanuman Jayanti, Lord Hanuman blesses you with lots of happiness and Joy. Wishing you a Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

