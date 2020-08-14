The 74th Indian Independence Day will be celebrated on Aug 15, 2020. This day is annually observed as the National Holiday in India to celebrate the country's freedom. As per the Indian Independence Act 1947, the United Kingdom Parliament transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. However, King George VI continued to be the head of State until the Constitution of India in the year 1950 replaced the dominion prefix. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Independence Day 2020 messages, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings, Tiranga photos, patriotic quotes, Facebook messages and SMS to celebrate Indian Independence Day. Independence Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, Instagram Stories, GIF Messages And SMS to Wish Indian Independence Day.

On Aug 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. Since then, every year on Independence Day, the incumbent Prime Minister customarily raises the flag and gives an address to the nation. The telecast of the entire event is available on Doordarshan, India's national broadcaster. Patriotic songs are played in societies and lanes of India, also some plays and functions are organised on the occasion of Independence Day. Independence Day 2020 Speech Videos.

Unfortunately, this time the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, there will not be much outdoor function organised to avoid the spread of COVID-19 germs. However, at the state and central government offices, flag hoisting ceremonies will be organised as per the social distancing norm. You can actively participate in the celebration of Independence Day 2020, by sending out Happy Independence Day 2020 messages, HD images, wishes, patriotic messages, stickers and GIF greetings which are available for free download below. Easy Independence Day 2020 Mehndi Designs: From Indian Flag & Taj Mahal to Chakra and Peacock Design, Mehendi Patterns & Tutorial Videos for August 15.

