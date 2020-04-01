Happy April Fools’ Day 2020 Wishes and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and Jokes to Make Everyone Laugh Out Loud

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is April Fools’ Day today, April 1, 2020. The annual tradition involves making jokes, pranking on others and surfacing purported fake information only to fool recipient. The idea of April Fools’ Day is to have fun and spread laughter by making others the butt of jokes and pranks. However, this year, people have taken to Twitter urging to drop down the tradition of fooling someone. The year 2020 has honestly given us a lot to digest at once. But it does not mean the purpose of April Fools’ Day 2020 cannot be achieved—to spread joy and smile. Hence, we have compiled the best and latest collection of Happy April Fools’ Day 2020 wishes and messages. These Fools’ Day 2020 wishes can be sent as Facebook greetings. Besides, the images with funny messages are also perfect for sending through WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media platforms to spread laughter among your friends and family, keeping up the spirit of April 1. We have provided the direct link to download April Fools’ Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers and some super cool GIFs to make the conversation more interesting.

With a significant number of people being at home for their countries are in lockdown due to COVID-19 spread, individuals seem in no mood to be pranked this time. The deadly virus has already created a lot of rumour, causing panic among the people. This is why almost everyone is urging to do away with the tradition. Instead, you can send some hilarious April Fools’ Day 2020 messages, wishes and greetings via WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms to spread joy, which is also the need at the time of crisis. On April Fools' Day 2020, Let's Cancel 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks But Spread Smiles With Funny Memes and Jokes Instead.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You are a funny, obsessed, over-caring, and loving. Now read just the first alphabets. Happy April Fools' Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cute, Adorable, Full of Zeal, That’s Not You, I Was Praising My Kitten. Happy April Fool’s Day!

“The First of April Is the Day We Remember What We Are the Other 364 Days of the Year.” Mark Twain

GIF Image Reads: Wishing a Very Happy April Fool’s Day to You Because You Are the One Who Always Makes Us Laugh With Your No Sense Jokes.

How to Download April Fools’ Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled some more and interesting stickers dedicated to April Fools’ in a bid to make conversation fun. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click here to download April Fools’ Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers.

We hope that the above April Fools’ Day 2020 wishes and messages will be useful to you. Let us not prank on someone or share any purported information that might increase the panic. Spread laughter with these messages and live the spirit of April 1. Happy April Fools’ Day!