Happy Baisakhi 2022! In India, the Sikh community celebrates Baisakhi as the harvest new year festival. This festival falls every year in the first month of the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat. Baisakhi is also called the festival of harvest or Punjabi New Year. Although this festival is celebrated all over India, it is predominantly observed in Punjab. Apart from this, on the day of Baisakhi, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, founded the holy Khalsa Panth in 1699. According to the English calendar, Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13 or April 14 every year. Baisakhi is celebrated as Punjabi and Sikh New Year. On this special occasion, you can wish your loved ones a happy Baisakhi by sending these wonderful messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, quotes, and GIF images we have compiled for you. When Is Baisakhi 2022? Date, Significance, History and How Is This Festival Celebrated!

It is said that Guru Tegh Bahadur (Ninth Guru of the Sikhs) was martyred while fighting Aurangzeb. Tegh Bahadur was fighting against the atrocities committed by the Mughals at that time. Then after his death, his son Guru Gobind Singh became the next Guru. In such circumstances, Guru Gobind Singh undertook to infuse courage among the people to fight against tyranny. He called upon the people to form an organization of Sikhs in Anandpur. And in this meeting, he raised his sword and asked the people, those brave warriors who are ready to be martyred against evil. Then five warriors came out of that assembly and these were called Panch Pyare which was given the name of Khalsa Panth. Baisakhi 2022 Food List: From Punjabi Kadhi to Kada Prasad, Follow Easy Recipe Videos To Make Vaisakhi Special Food for Family & Friends.

The festival of Baisakhi is very important socially, culturally as well as economically. Being the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth, while it is a holy day for the Sikhs, it is also special for the Hindus in many ways. It is believed that the journey of Lord Badrinath begins in the month of Baisakh. In the Padma Purana, the special significance of bathing on the day of Baisakhi is mentioned. The Solar New Year also begins on this day. On the day of Baisakhi, the festival of farmers, many delicious dishes are prepared in homes and everyone enjoys this festival with family. Along with this, congratulatory messages are sent through social media. You can also wish on this special occasion of Baisakhi by sharing these wonderful Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages & GIF Greetings with your loved ones. You can download WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online.

Happy Baisakhi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Baisakhi! May Waheguru Bless You with Growth, Health, and Peace on this Festival of Harvest.

Happy Baisakhi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower You with Endless Blessing, Joy, Love, and Happiness! Happy Baisakhi Wishes to You and Your Family.

Happy Baisakhi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy and Prosperous Baisakhi. May You be Blessed with a Prosperous and Successful Year Ahead. Happy Baisakhi

Happy Baisakhi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Greetings on Baisakhi. Let Us Celebrate This Wonderful Occasion with High Spirits and Great Enthusiasm.

Happy Baisakhi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope, Happiness, New Beginnings, Joy! Baisakhi, the Festival of Positivity! Happy Baisakhi

Across the country, Baisakhi is considered to mark the end of the harvest season, a time of particular prosperity for farmers. Also known as Vaisakhi, it is a festival of joy and celebration. Baisakhi is celebrated with great energy and enthusiasm by the large Sikh population. Check out the latest collection of Happy Vaisakhi messages, photos, and quotes and share them through Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other social media platforms.

This festival is celebrated with pomp in the form of Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bohag Bihu in Assam, Pooramuddin Kerala, Maha Vishnu Sankranti in Odisha and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).