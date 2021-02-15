Happy Basant Panchami 2021! Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami holds special significance in Hinduism. It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on this day. Along with the worship of Maa Saraswati on Basant Panchami, bathing in the holy river also has significance. According to religious beliefs, doing so leads to auspicious results. Abuja is auspicious on Basant Panchami. In which auspicious works like marriage, engagement and construction are done without a muhurat. Happy Basant Panchami 2021 Images, Basant Panchami 2021 Pics, Basant Panchami HD images, Education Quotes, Maa Saraswati Pics and Saraswati puja Messages.

It is said that if there is no knowledge of wisdom in the horoscope or there is a hindrance in education, then it can be corrected by worshipping on the day of Basant Panchami. This year Basant Panchami is on 16 February 2021 (Tuesday). It is said that some things should be kept in mind on Basant Panchami. Yellow or white clothes should be worn on the day of Basant Panchami. Do not wear black or red clothes.

The worship of Maa Saraswati should begin by facing towards east or north direction. On Basant Panchami, Puja should be done in two and a half hours after sunrise or two and a half hours after sunset. On this day, during worship, mother Saraswati must offer yellow or white flowers. Misri, curd and lava etc. should be used in the prasad.

