Bhai Dooj is an annual celebration which marks the last day of the Diwali festival. Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on October 26. Also known as Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta in other parts of the country, the Bhai Dooj celebration revolves around the commemoration of the unique and important bond between siblings. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of the Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika. To celebrate Bhau Beej 2022, many people are bound to share Happy Bhaiya Dooj 2022 messages for brothers, Happy Bhai Tika greetings, Bhai Phonta 2022 wishes, Happy Bhau Beej 2022 images and HD wallpapers. Govardhan Puja 2022 Date in India: Annakut Puja Customs, Pratipada Tithi, Significance and More About Lord Krishna Festival Celebrated a Day After Diwali.

The celebration of this day is similar to that of Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters traditionally perform a special puja for their brothers and pray for their health and well-being. Brothers also make it a point to spend some quality time with their sisters. In recent times, siblings in general have transformed these festivals into an opportunity to spend some quality time with one another and express their love and care for each other. On Bhau Beej 2022, share these Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 messages for brothers, Happy Bhai Tika greetings, Bhai Phonta 2022 wishes, Happy Bhau Beej 2022 images and HD wallpapers.

Happy Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Messages for Brothers

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Wishes for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: Warm Wishes on Bhai Dooj to My Dearest Brother Who Has Been My Biggest Support and Strength. Always Stay the Same!

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Messages for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: We May Fight the Most but We Also Love Each Other the Most. Cheers to This Beautiful Bond of Love That We Share. Happy Bhai Dooj to My Loving Brother.

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Greetings for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: As I Pray for Your Long and Healthy Life, I Wish You a Very Happy Bhai Dooj. May Each and Every Day of Your Life Be Full of Happiness and Celebrations.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: May This Bhai Dooj Bring Immense Happiness and Success to Your Life, Brother. I Wish You a Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Messages for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: You Can Share Your Pain, You Can Share Your Fears, and You Can Always Share Your Happiness With Me. Thanks for Being a Very Understanding Brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Traditionally, the day of Bhai Dooj is also celebrated as Yama Dwitiya in South India. This day signifies the meeting between Lord Yama and his sister Yamuna. While the Bhai Dooj celebration usually falls on the day after Govardhan Puja, this year, Bhau Beej 2022 will be celebrated on the same day as Govardhan Puja, on October 26. Happy Bhai Dooj 2022!

