Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Phota in Bengal, Bhai Tika in Nepal, and other regional names, is a Hindu festival celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters. It falls on the second day after Diwali, typically in October or November. Bhai Dooj 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, November 15. Bhai Dooj is a day when sisters express their love and affection for their brothers, and brothers, in turn, offer their blessings and gifts to their sisters. The festival is marked by various rituals and customs, including applying tilak (a coloured mark) on the brother's forehead, exchanging gifts, and sharing a special meal. As you celebrate Bhai Dooj 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

The word "Bhai" means "brother," and "Dooj" refers to the second day after the new moon. This festival is observed with great enthusiasm and is a testimony to the strong and enduring sibling relationships in Indian culture. Sisters perform aarti (a ritual of waving a lamp or light) for their brothers, apply a tilak on their foreheads, and wish them well. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters as a token of their love and protection. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Happy Bhai Dooj Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Bond We Share Is Precious and Unbreakable. On This Special Occasion, I Wish You All the Love and Blessings in the World. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhai Dooj Reminds Me of the Cherished Memories We Created Together. Happy Bhai Dooj.

Happy Bhai Dooj Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, I Pray for Your Well-Being and Prosperity. Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Bhai Dooj Bring Abundance and Joy to Your Life. Happy Bhai Dooj.

Happy Bhai Dooj Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Bond of Sibling Love Be a Source of Strength During Every Phase of Life. Happy Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj reinforces the significance of the brother-sister bond, and it is a day to cherish the love and care that siblings have for each other. Wishing everyone a Happy Bhai Dooj 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 07:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).